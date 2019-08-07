Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 30 2.67 N/A 2.63 11.64 Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 16 4.16 N/A 0.79 24.77

In table 1 we can see Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Enterprise Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Live Oak Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.9% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.7% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 15% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 6.86% -2.64% -1% -5.97% -19.44% -5.01% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 15.21% 13.59% 13.86% 41.5% -31.08% 31.47%

For the past year Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has -5.01% weaker performance while Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has 31.47% stronger performance.