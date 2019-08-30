Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

This is a contrast between Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 30 2.77 N/A 2.63 11.64 Greene County Bancorp Inc. 30 4.84 N/A 2.05 13.55

Demonstrates Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and Greene County Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Greene County Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Enterprise Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Greene County Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Greene County Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.38 beta which makes it 62.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and Greene County Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.9% and 4.9%. Insiders owned 15% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Greene County Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 6.86% -2.64% -1% -5.97% -19.44% -5.01% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 3.85% -4.67% -10.17% -9.4% -19.8% -10.83%

For the past year Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Greene County Bancorp Inc.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.