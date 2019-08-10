Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) Trades at $27.91 After Triangle; 3 Analysts Covering Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) formed triangle with $30.14 target or 8.00% above today’s $27.91 share price. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) has $332.21 million valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 7,089 shares traded. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has declined 19.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC); 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M

Among 7 analysts covering Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Akamai Technologies had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) earned “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was initiated by Evercore with “Hold”. See Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $94.0000 New Target: $96.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Guggenheim

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Da Davidson 95

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Initiates Coverage On

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $76 New Target: $80 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Initiate

Since March 4, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $43,895 activity. 59 shares were bought by PEDROSO LUIS M, worth $1,902. $5,800 worth of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) was bought by PUTZIGER MICHAEL T on Monday, June 3. $28,478 worth of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) shares were bought by DUNCAN GEORGE L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.26 million shares or 0.06% more from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American & Mgmt owns 3,196 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 23,795 shares. Bridgeway Cap has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 10,429 shares. 99,680 are owned by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability. Gru has 6,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 0% or 53,562 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) for 13,890 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management L P has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) for 18,806 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Banc Funds Ltd Company owns 255,092 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,017 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) or 14,008 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech accumulated 11,501 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC).

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.66 billion. The firm offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It has a 35.25 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. $427,320 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares were sold by Wheaton William. Gemmell James sold $672,063 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,157 shares valued at $151,335 was sold by Ahola Aaron.

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKAM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SSTK, AKAM, VEEV – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Akamai (AKAM) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Akamai’s (AKAM) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Akamai Technologies, Inc. shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 93 shares. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 1.42% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 79,597 shares. Moreover, Farmers National Bank has 0% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 47 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4,502 shares. Element Management Llc stated it has 0.07% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Bridgewater Assocs Lp invested in 0.04% or 101,210 shares. Monetta accumulated 5,000 shares. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 13,067 shares. Moreover, Miller Howard Invests Ny has 0.06% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 347,770 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.04% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 44,547 shares. Avalon Advisors reported 32,450 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 11,111 shares. Qs Limited Liability Com invested in 79,232 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 128,598 shares.

The stock increased 1.14% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 1.51M shares traded or 30.86% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, FACILITY CAN BE RAISED TO UP TO $1 BLN; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS INITIATIVES W/ HOLDER ELLIOTT INCL. 2 DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN FIVE-YEAR, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WILLIAM “BILL” WAGNER TO AKAMAI BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 3; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, SAW $2.90-$3.00; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman George Conrades To Retire — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES FREDERIC V. SALERNO CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY ABOUT $417M TO ABOUT $750M; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 79C-83C, EST. 70C; 28/03/2018 – Research Findings Show Industry Leaders Struggle to Balance Digital Innovation and Security