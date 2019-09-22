Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Savings & Loans company, Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has 15% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.50% 1.00% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp Inc. N/A 30 11.64 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Enterprise Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.50

As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -21.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 6.86% -2.64% -1% -5.97% -19.44% -5.01% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Enterprise Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.82 shows that Enterprise Bancorp Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 5 factors Enterprise Bancorp Inc.