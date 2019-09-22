Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Savings & Loans company, Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
20.9% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has 15% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enterprise Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|11.50%
|1.00%
|Industry Average
|18.11%
|8.23%
|0.94%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enterprise Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|30
|11.64
|Industry Average
|41.47M
|228.92M
|20.26
Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Enterprise Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enterprise Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.33
|1.00
|2.50
As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -21.83%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enterprise Bancorp Inc.
|6.86%
|-2.64%
|-1%
|-5.97%
|-19.44%
|-5.01%
|Industry Average
|3.61%
|4.96%
|7.62%
|10.92%
|9.91%
|17.15%
For the past year Enterprise Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.82 shows that Enterprise Bancorp Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Enterprise Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 5 factors Enterprise Bancorp Inc.
