Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) Contrasting side by side

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 30 3.01 N/A 2.63 11.64 Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 4.19 N/A 0.20 79.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Enterprise Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1% Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.9% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. shares and 11.2% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. shares. 15% are Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.73% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 6.86% -2.64% -1% -5.97% -19.44% -5.01% Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0% 0.32% 1.8% -1.43% -10.7% 4.48%

For the past year Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has -5.01% weaker performance while Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. has 4.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. beats Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.