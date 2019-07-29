Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) to pay $0.16 on Sep 3, 2019; Yrc Worldwide (YRCW) Sentiment Is 1.4

Enterprise Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:EBTC) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Enterprise Bancorp Inc’s current price of $29.00 translates into 0.55% yield. Enterprise Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 15,463 shares traded or 92.66% up from the average. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has declined 17.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC); 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations

Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.59, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 59 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 42 decreased and sold their stakes in Yrc Worldwide Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 22.94 million shares, up from 19.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Yrc Worldwide Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 25 Increased: 31 New Position: 28.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15,417 activity. $5,800 worth of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) was bought by PUTZIGER MICHAEL T. 67 shares were bought by PEDROSO LUIS M, worth $1,914 on Monday, June 3.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking services and products primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company has market cap of $342.37 million. The firm offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts. It has a 11.07 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and standby letters of credit; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, as well as equipment lease financing services.

Analysts await YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 44.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.43 per share. YRCW’s profit will be $8.55M for 3.49 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by YRC Worldwide Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.43% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 632,816 shares traded. YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) has declined 48.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.21% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Darren Hawkins Named CEO; 01/05/2018 – YRC Freight Again Selected as NASSTRAC’s National LTL Carrier of the Year; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT REGIONAL SEGMENT, FEBRUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY INCREASED ABOUT 0.7% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Hawkins Succeeds Welch as CEO; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: James Welch to Serve as a Senior Advisor; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight January 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 6.1%; 30/04/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE SAYS HAWKINS NAMED CEO; 17/04/2018 – Reddaway Again Named Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q OPER REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.21B; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 71C