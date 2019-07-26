Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) to pay $0.16 on Sep 3, 2019; Ep Energy (EPE)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Enterprise Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:EBTC) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Enterprise Bancorp Inc’s current price of $28.24 translates into 0.57% yield. Enterprise Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 6,659 shares traded. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has declined 17.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC)

Ep Energy Corp (EPE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 24 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 28 sold and reduced stakes in Ep Energy Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 154.39 million shares, down from 160.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ep Energy Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 20 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

It closed at $0.16 lastly. It is up 93.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EPE News: 06/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – INTENDS TO FOCUS FORWARD ATTENTION ON EQUIPMENT RENTAL SECTOR; 06/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE GROUP – ON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO WILL BE NET DEBT FREE; 17/05/2018 – EP ENERGY LLC – CO AND ITS UNIT INTEND TO OFFER $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ EP Energy Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPE); 27/03/2018 – CHINA FIRE SAFETY ENTERPRISE GROUP LTD 0445.HK – FY REVENUE UP 12.2% TO RMB529 MLN; 08/05/2018 – EP ENERGY CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.07; 14/05/2018 – EP ENERGY CORP EPE.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ep Energy’s Proposed Secured Notes B1; 08/05/2018 – EP ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in EP Energy Corporation for 2.63 million shares. Riverstone Holdings Llc owns 31.28 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. has 0.29% invested in the company for 100.12 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Covalent Partners Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 4.00 million shares.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.04 million. The firm has interests in three primary areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas; the Wolfcamp Shale located in Permian Basin in West Texas; and the Altamont Field located in the Uinta Basin in Northeastern Utah. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 432.4 million barrels of oil equivalent and had average net daily production of 87,641 barrel of oil equivalent/per day.

More notable recent EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston energy companyâ€™s stock suspended, to be delisted from NYSE – Houston Business Journal” on May 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Native El Pasoan Adrian Rodriguez Named Interim CEO of El Paso Electric – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “EP Energy Corp. (EPE) Receives NYSE Continued Listing Notice – StreetInsider.com” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FreightWaves Oil Report: The Debt Burdens Of The Shale Companies May Throttle Output Growth – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EP Energy Announces Suspension of Trading and Commencement of NYSE Delisting Procedures; Common Stock Expected to Begin Trading on the OTC Markets Friday, May 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking services and products primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company has market cap of $333.40 million. The firm offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts. It has a 10.78 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and standby letters of credit; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, as well as equipment lease financing services.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $15,417 activity. $5,800 worth of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) was bought by PUTZIGER MICHAEL T. PEDROSO LUIS M had bought 59 shares worth $1,902.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.26 million shares or 0.06% more from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab accumulated 0% or 21,547 shares. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 173,772 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 2,017 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) for 45,100 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) for 350,484 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 60,750 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 58 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) for 23,795 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 14,843 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) for 7,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,060 shares. Fmr owns 236 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Banc Funds Co Ltd owns 255,092 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs reported 11,501 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated owns 10,874 shares for 0% of their portfolio.