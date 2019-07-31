Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) to pay $0.16 on Sep 3, 2019; Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) SI Decreased By 0.67%

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) had a decrease of 0.67% in short interest. DNLI’s SI was 9.23 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.67% from 9.29M shares previously. With 244,400 avg volume, 38 days are for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s short sellers to cover DNLI’s short positions. The SI to Denali Therapeutics Inc’s float is 20.1%. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 200,366 shares traded. Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has risen 15.45% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DNLI News: 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26; 05/03/2018 Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017…; 30/05/2018 – After tracking success in animals, neurosciences star Denali moves early to bag an option on a promising tech for crossing the blood-brain barrier $DNLI; 19/03/2018 – Denali launches a clinical quest on Alzheimer’s drug, banking $155M in Takeda cash and scoring monkey data on BACE $DNLI; 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Dosing Of Its RIPK1 Inhibitor Clinical Program And The Appointment Of Peter Klein

Enterprise Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:EBTC) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Enterprise Bancorp Inc’s current price of $30.51 translates into 0.52% yield. Enterprise Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 5.53% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 11,570 shares traded or 40.70% up from the average. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has declined 17.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC); 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c

Since March 4, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $15,417 activity. The insider PUTZIGER MICHAEL T bought 180 shares worth $5,801. The insider PEDROSO LUIS M bought 67 shares worth $1,914.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.26 million shares or 0.06% more from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 483,417 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) or 17,511 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 900 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 10,429 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability invested 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Vanguard Grp accumulated 350,484 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 14,008 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) for 23,795 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) for 7,730 shares. 6,145 were accumulated by American Intl. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) for 21,547 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 99,680 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Jpmorgan Chase owns 2,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC).

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking services and products primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company has market cap of $360.20 million. The firm offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts. It has a 11.65 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and standby letters of credit; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, as well as equipment lease financing services.

More notable recent Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Net Income of $7.8 Million – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBTC) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:EBTC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Completes its 30th Year and Announces 2018 Net Income of $28.9 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 24, 2019.