Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) to pay $0.16 on Sep 3, 2019; Consumers Energy Co Has 1.34 Sentiment

Consumers Energy Co (CMS) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 220 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 164 sold and decreased equity positions in Consumers Energy Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 247.93 million shares, up from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Consumers Energy Co in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 138 Increased: 150 New Position: 70.

Enterprise Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:EBTC) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Enterprise Bancorp Inc’s current price of $28.91 translates into 0.55% yield. Enterprise Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 6,133 shares traded. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has declined 17.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC); 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M; 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.26 million shares or 0.06% more from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) for 53,562 shares. American Research Co accumulated 0.03% or 3,196 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) for 249 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Martingale Asset L P reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) for 7,400 shares. Denali holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) or 1,057 shares. 15,257 are held by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Bessemer Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). 17,511 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. 115,716 are owned by Northern Corporation. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) for 2,396 shares. Banc Funds Co Ltd reported 255,092 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 23,795 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $15,417 activity. $1,902 worth of stock was bought by PEDROSO LUIS M on Monday, March 4. Another trade for 180 shares valued at $5,801 was made by PUTZIGER MICHAEL T on Monday, March 4.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking services and products primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company has market cap of $341.31 million. The firm offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts. It has a 11.03 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and standby letters of credit; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, as well as equipment lease financing services.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 5.84% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation for 538,300 shares. Crow Point Partners Llc owns 600,000 shares or 5.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Partners Group Holding Ag has 3.04% invested in the company for 398,846 shares. The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has invested 2.08% in the stock. Hedeker Wealth Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 47,502 shares.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy firm primarily in Michigan. The company has market cap of $16.80 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. It has a 28.85 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $198.66M for 21.14 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.18. About 1.86M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500.