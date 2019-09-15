Entergy Utility Group, Inc. 1ST MTG 5% 52 (ENJ) Is At $25.40 Formed Wedge; Dollar Tree Has 0.99 Sentiment

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 245 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 247 sold and decreased stock positions in Dollar Tree Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 214.37 million shares, down from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Dollar Tree Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 18 to 17 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 199 Increased: 178 New Position: 67.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $26.71 billion. It operates in two divisions, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. It currently has negative earnings. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 25.42 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 1.80M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.