Entergy New (ETR) Valuation Rose While Dynamic Advisors Solutions Lowered Its Position by $1.96 Million; Lincoln National Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.01 Million as Stock Declined

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 20,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 2,374 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 23,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 2.04 million shares traded or 36.89% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 14/03/2018 – NRC ISSUES CONFIRMATORY ORDER TO ENTERGY; 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 69% FROM 37% FRIDAY: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.16, EST. $1.28; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Mexico CSD, NY’s GO bonds; outlook is stable; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR RAISED TO 100% FROM 92%: NRC

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, up from 5,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $449.27M for 12.69 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

