Entergy New (ETR) Stock Value Rose While Moore Capital Management LP Raised Holding; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Lifted Its Holding in Bce (BCE) by $12.29 Million

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 27,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $114.82. About 254,637 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR RAISED TO 100% FROM 92%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 20/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Provides Burns & McDonnell Notice to Proceed as EPC Contractor for New Orleans Power Station; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – QTRLY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $2.72 BLN VS $2.6 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees FY18 Utility, Parent & Other Adjusted Guidance Range of $4.50-$4.90 a Shr; 06/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR IN MASSACHUSETTS SHUT ON WATER LEAK

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 273,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 7.70 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350.09 million, up from 7.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 285,697 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $62.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 66,163 shares to 6.78 million shares, valued at $110.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 55,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 45,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,000 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (Call) (NYSE:ECA).