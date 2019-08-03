Entergy New (ETR) Stake Held by Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa; As Inphi (IPHI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Elk Creek Partners Cut Its Stake by $7.03 Million

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 163,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 570,017 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.93M, down from 733,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 5.56% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.59. About 2.25 million shares traded or 120.17% up from the average. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Inphi Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHI); 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 158.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 7,521 shares as the company's stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 12,267 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 4,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $106.72. About 956,542 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.89 million activity. Shares for $1.48 million were sold by Tamer Ford. On Friday, February 8 Ogawa Richard sold $6,441 worth of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) or 169 shares. EDMUNDS JOHN sold 10,000 shares worth $400,000.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 44,373 shares to 906,130 shares, valued at $15.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 28,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Casa Sys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IPHI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks holds 0.14% or 177,065 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Partners Llp accumulated 10,500 shares. Vanguard Group reported 3.92 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 250,027 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 66,514 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.17M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Retail Bank Of Mellon accumulated 203,538 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 59,247 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability has 16,614 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.02% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 57,116 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated reported 0.01% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 332,142 shares to 328,013 shares, valued at $18.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 174,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,484 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 17,214 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited reported 17,923 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1.63 million were reported by Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability Co. Bb&T Secs invested in 0.01% or 6,311 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 4,303 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 2,184 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,578 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Tompkins Corp, a New York-based fund reported 93 shares. Sun Life reported 0.26% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 30,027 shares. 283,913 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.08% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co stated it has 6,632 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Blackrock Incorporated reported 15.12M shares.