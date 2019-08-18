Entergy New (ETR) Shareholder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Lowered Holding by $1.96 Million as Share Value Rose; Holder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Lifted Exxon Mobil (New) (XOM) Position

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 20,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 2,374 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 23,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $109.19. About 824,504 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 09/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS GRAND GULF REACTOR IN MISS. SHUT FOR REFUELING; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – QTRLY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $2.72 BLN VS $2.6 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR IN MASSACHUSETTS SHUT ON WATER LEAK; 30/05/2018 – Entergy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) (XOM) by 158.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,316 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 10,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,620 shares to 9,317 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Health by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,175 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh has 2.50M shares. 15,348 are owned by E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Llc has 1.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Llc has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 27,521 shares. Moreover, Blue Chip Partners has 0.66% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0.79% or 115,569 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Com holds 75,206 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Foundation Resources Mgmt Inc has 7.77% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 458,563 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,558 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shell Asset Management Communications accumulated 695,180 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Ssi Investment stated it has 6,406 shares. Moreover, Tcw Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,164 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.2% or 220,346 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Lc owns 25,216 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% stake. Dt Partners Ltd Com reported 39,254 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Kwmg Lc invested in 0% or 115 shares. Tctc Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 90 shares. Narwhal Management holds 7,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management holds 6,475 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 388,877 shares. New York-based Wellington Shields Ltd has invested 0.04% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 3,889 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Nomura Asset Comm Limited has invested 0.03% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Morgan Stanley accumulated 346,766 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Axa holds 0.08% or 203,307 shares in its portfolio.