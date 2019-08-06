Entergy New (ETR) Holder Moore Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Kylin Management Cut Holding by $62.17 Million

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 17,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $105.13. About 360,478 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Entergy, Exits Suez; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Entergy; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Mexico CSD, NY’s GO bonds; outlook is stable

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32M, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $157.78. About 11.41 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling has 0.01% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Amalgamated Bancshares owns 23,024 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Contravisory Mngmt reported 0.12% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Brandywine Glob Investment Management owns 453 shares. Gulf Interest Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,064 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 10,006 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associate Incorporated holds 0.18% or 6,122 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 12,914 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt holds 48,146 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 226,487 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 26,414 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated holds 0.37% or 16,000 shares. Cls Ltd Llc invested in 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.17 million shares.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 100,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $15.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 34.91 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.