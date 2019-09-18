Entergy New (ETR) Holder Heartland Advisors Has Trimmed Position; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Portland Global Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $326,360

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 1,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,743 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, down from 25,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $180.61. About 63,412 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 7,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 66,439 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, down from 74,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $114.57. About 67,876 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP: REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Entergy, Exits Suez; 30/05/2018 – Entergy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise: Entergy News Means LA Families Win Twice with Tax Reform; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Mexico CSD, NY’s GO bonds; outlook is stable; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 76% POWER FROM 1%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Issues Confirmatory Order to Entergy

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.36 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 38,290 are held by Marketfield Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 18,213 were reported by Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc. Strs Ohio has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 21,120 were reported by Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com. Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 1.71% or 79,067 shares. 4,870 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 379 shares. 13,870 are owned by Wesbanco State Bank. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 4,557 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.36% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd invested in 3,200 shares. Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 28,983 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 8,126 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 4,145 shares.

Portland Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $321.25M and $300.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex (VSS) by 2,885 shares to 57,493 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 5,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.35M for 12.62 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.