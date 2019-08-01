Entergy New (ETR) Holder Diam Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $19.62 Million as Share Price Rose; As Take (TTWO) Share Price Rose, Nomura Holdings Cut Holding

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 206,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 152,009 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54 million, down from 358,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $106.75. About 296,306 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CEO DENAULT SAYS HAD BEEN CONSIDERING 800 MEGAWATTS; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 76% POWER FROM 1%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS PILGRIM 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $956,000, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 593,950 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entergy Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 612,262 shares to 661,450 shares, valued at $60.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 22,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,959 are held by Moody Natl Bank Trust Division. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il holds 0.02% or 6,735 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 31,197 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 1.03M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 38,063 shares. Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Washington National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 1,184 shares. Secor Cap Advsr LP holds 0.83% or 41,953 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Lc stated it has 0.03% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Principal Gru stated it has 587,139 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 139,760 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 343,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0.2% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Epoch Prtn Inc reported 2.64 million shares or 1.1% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: TREE, VIA, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take-Two Interactive Software Becomes Oversold (TTWO) – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Got Next! NBA® 2K Partners with #1 NBA Draft Pick Zion Williamson – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Competitive Gaming Scene Erupts Into a Global Phenomenon – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest reported 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 5,776 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associates holds 187,472 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 12,532 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri reported 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Northern Trust accumulated 1.21M shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research Inc owns 2,400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 1.09M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 11,047 shares. Kistler stated it has 465 shares. Moreover, Boston Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). The Illinois-based Group Inc One Trading LP has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Stifel has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 14,359 shares.