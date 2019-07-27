Entergy New (ETR) Holder Carlson Capital LP Has Lifted Holding; Van Berkom & Associates Has Upped Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Stake by $1.59 Million

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 78,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 623,254 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.60M, up from 544,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $103.69. About 1.83 million shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entergy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETR); 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance and Long-Term Financial Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Entergy Rides Burgeoning Power Demand in U.S. South with $6 Billion in Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 41,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.68M market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 33,401 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 4.97% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $285.9M, EST. $271.5M (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE); 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C; 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28

