Entergy New (ETR) Holder Carlson Capital LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $7.47 Million as Market Valuation Rose; New Vernon Investment Management Lifted Position in Aon Plc (AON) by $333,710 as Share Value Rose

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 78,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 623,254 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.60M, up from 544,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $104.54. About 1.23 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CEO DENAULT SAYS HAD BEEN CONSIDERING 800 MEGAWATTS; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER STATION; 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY LOUISIANA REPORTS RATE REDUCTIONS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 30/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICH., NRC REPORTS

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $198.48. About 469,037 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $705,120 activity.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 34,997 shares to 365,003 shares, valued at $25.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 527,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,632 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 16,567 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 25,319 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Pzena Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.2% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 180,283 are held by Ajo L P. 2,994 were reported by First Manhattan. Utah Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0.02% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Comm Bancorp reported 0.01% stake. Greenleaf Tru owns 2,184 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd reported 3,513 shares. Monetary Management Gru holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 200,918 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation holds 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 17,692 shares.

