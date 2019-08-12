Entergy New (ETR) Holder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Lifted Holding; Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Shareholder Warburg Pincus Cut Holding by $184.71 Million

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 33.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 3.37 million shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 21.85% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 158.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 7,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 12,267 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 4,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 1.31M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS RIVER BEND NUCLEAR REACTOR IN LOUISIANA: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR RAISED TO 100% FROM 92%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 09/05/2018 – lohud.com: Breaking: Indian Point task force study urges Entergy to turn over property; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85; 19/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise: Entergy News Means LA Families Win Twice with Tax Reform; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

More notable recent Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP And Kosmos Sanction West African LNG Project – Seeking Alpha” published on December 27, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Kosmos Energy Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares – Business Wire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kosmos Energy Completes Acquisition of Deep Gulf Energy – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kosmos Energy Announces Final Investment Decision for Phase 1 of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG Project – Business Wire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Warburg Pincus Ltd Liability owns 2.79M shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Earnest Partners Lc has invested 0% in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $823.55 million activity. Blackstone Holdings III L.P. had sold 22.50M shares worth $146.48M on Wednesday, February 27. 81.50 million Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares with value of $530.60M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS & CO..

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 22,872 shares to 70,795 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 8,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,980 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.05% or 2,470 shares. D E Shaw Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 17,375 shares. Luminus Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 68,969 shares. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus reported 38,409 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Tru Commerce Of Vermont has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.04% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 6,956 shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 14 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd accumulated 1.17 million shares. Invesco reported 0.29% stake. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 7,205 shares.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entergy: A Reliable Performer Investing Sluggishly – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Canopy Growth, Levi, Twilio And More – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Entergy Agrees to Post-Shutdown Sale of Indian Point Energy Center to Holtec International – PRNewswire” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Entergy Corp. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.