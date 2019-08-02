Entergy (ETR) to pay $0.91 on Sep 3, 2019; First Dallas Securities Has Cut Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL) Position By $1.00 Million

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL) stake by 5.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 1,297 shares as Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL)’s stock declined 0.55%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 21,941 shares with $16.98M value, down from 23,238 last quarter. Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I now has $5.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 8.74% or $69.7 during the last trading session, reaching $727.5. About 37,449 shares traded or 228.38% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL)

Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) is expected to pay $0.91 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:ETR) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.91 dividend. Entergy Corp’s current price of $106.96 translates into 0.85% yield. Entergy Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 1.66 million shares traded or 3.97% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY GULF STATES LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 23/04/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR TO 56% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY LOUISIANA REPORTS RATE REDUCTIONS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 07/05/2018 – Entergy Probing If Actors Were Paid to Root for Its Power Plant; 09/05/2018 – Entergy Rides Burgeoning Power Demand in U.S. South with $6 Billion in Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M

Since March 15, 2019, it had 79 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.99 million activity. Shares for $30,165 were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC. On Friday, June 14 the insider HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought $37,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Investment Ltd Com holds 1,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Menta Limited Com stated it has 0.27% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Sigma Planning invested in 348 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blb&B Limited invested in 925 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 29 shares. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,679 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 490 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 1,799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ipswich Invest Management Inc invested in 2,300 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 3,795 shares. 15,969 were reported by Bancshares Of Mellon Corp. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 7,495 shares stake. Da Davidson & accumulated 278 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Entergy has $11200 highest and $91 lowest target. $106’s average target is -0.90% below currents $106.96 stock price. Entergy had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $10500 target. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ETR in report on Friday, June 14 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Entergy Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling holds 307 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 700 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru owns 96 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 535 shares. Meyer Handelman invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability has 0.35% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 159,382 shares. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 6,475 shares. Naples Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 2,210 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 251,216 shares. 275 are owned by Optimum Invest Advisors. Pictet Asset Limited has 0.34% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 1.60M shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 34,972 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Victory Management has 0% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Aviva Pcl stated it has 0.04% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 283,913 shares.