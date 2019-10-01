Entergy (ETR) Shares Rose While Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Its Position by $1.25 Million; Clover Partners LP Decreased Holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) as Stock Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 12,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 40,862 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, down from 53,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 507,791 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 09/05/2018 – Entergy Rides Burgeoning Power Demand in U.S. South with $6 Billion in Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Entergy And Subs Outlooks To Stable; Rtgs Afrmd; 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER STATION

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 1.52M shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings.

Clover Partners Lp, which manages about $166.98 million and $54.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 17,500 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.81 million for 8.99 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.35 million for 12.91 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (Holding Co) (NYSE:VMC) by 6,475 shares to 15,088 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings.

