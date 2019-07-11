Entergy (ETR) Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Cut Position as Shares Rose; Pg&E (PCG) Stake Maintained by Hanson Mcclain Inc

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 233.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 37,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,042 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 15,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 8.60 million shares traded or 3.76% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,593 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01 million, down from 129,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $104.45. About 901,008 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR RAISED TO 100% FROM 92%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: In the Matter of Entergy Nuclear Operations, Inc. and Entergy Operations, Inc.; Arkansas Nuclear One, Grand; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Mexico CSD, NY’s GO bonds; outlook is stable; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $705,120 activity.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entergy shuts down Pilgrim nuclear plant in transition to pure-play utility – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For October 31, 2018 – Benzinga” published on October 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy downgraded at BAML on valuation, Atlantic Coast pipeline risks – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 20.67% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.79 per share. ETR’s profit will be $282.86 million for 18.39 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.17% EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,886 shares to 21,784 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 89,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Utd Services Automobile Association invested 0.1% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability owns 11,888 shares. Anchor Lc holds 0.47% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 233,430 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0.25% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 720,661 shares. 159,382 were reported by Avalon Ltd Llc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 10,885 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Huber Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 180,928 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.11% or 2.14 million shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 34,036 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Finance Ser Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 74,678 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability reported 4,507 shares stake. 493 were reported by Ftb Advsrs. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Lc reported 83 shares.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 34,279 shares to 674,768 shares, valued at $97.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 98,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,796 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nomura Holding reported 11.19 million shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 204 shares. Amp Invsts Limited reported 504,453 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling Inc, a New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Pnc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1.18 million are held by Grp Inc One Trading L P. Country Bancorp owns 181 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 58,744 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 5.74 million were accumulated by Pentwater Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Principal Financial Gp Inc stated it has 11,837 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Corp has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Whittier stated it has 6,809 shares. Tpg Grp Inc (Sbs) reported 1.59M shares stake. Creative Planning reported 20,437 shares stake.