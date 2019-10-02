Entergy (ETR) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Boosted Position by $9.82 Million; Emerson (EMR) Market Valuation Declined While Chemung Canal Trust Company Lifted Holding

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 96,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 3.28 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337.16M, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.25. About 174,831 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – New York power grid expects demand to decline through 2028; 11/04/2018 – Entergy Declares Dividend; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICH., NRC REPORTS; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Emerson (EMR) by 64.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 44,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 113,702 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59 million, up from 68,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Emerson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 1.70 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VWO) by 42,341 shares to 18,039 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,693 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 207,900 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $99.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.