Entergy (ETR) Share Price Rose While Luminus Management Decreased Position; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Valuation Declined While Bank Of The West Has Lowered Holding by $579,488

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 22,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 20,288 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 42,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 2.95 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 184,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.96M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $105.96. About 1.08M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY GULF STATES LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – NRC ISSUES CONFIRMATORY ORDER TO ENTERGY; 14/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Issues Confirmatory Order to Entergy; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER ST; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,166 shares to 11,013 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $137.54M for 34.26 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Inc invested in 21,561 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Lc holds 0.01% or 2.07M shares in its portfolio. Community Tru Invest holds 9,635 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cim Mangement Incorporated owns 22,903 shares. Atwood And Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 5,896 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associates Incorporated holds 23,739 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First owns 9,657 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Lc holds 0.05% or 217,785 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff stated it has 22,145 shares. Timber Creek Cap Lc owns 103,184 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Cheviot Value Limited Liability accumulated 0.2% or 15,695 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Com invested in 177,526 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 328 shares.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:CVE) by 11.05 million shares to 13.80 million shares, valued at $119.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 13,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).