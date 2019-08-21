Entergy (ETR) Reaches $110.53 52-Week High; Rgm Capital Increased By $7.52 Million Its Manhattan Associates (MANH) Stake

The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) hit a new 52-week high and has $118.27 target or 7.00% above today’s $110.53 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $21.98B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $118.27 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.54 billion more. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.53. About 61,635 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER STATION; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85, EST. $6.36; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP: REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR RAISED TO 100% FROM 92%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance and Long-Term Financial Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Entergy Rides Burgeoning Power Demand in U.S. South with $6 Billion in Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Rgm Capital Llc increased Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) stake by 7.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc acquired 136,720 shares as Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)’s stock rose 27.42%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 2.01 million shares with $110.59 million value, up from 1.87 million last quarter. Manhattan Associates Inc now has $5.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 25,525 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power Manhattan Associates’s (NASDAQ:MANH) Share Price Gain of 152%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Manhattan Associates Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc decreased Liveramp Holdings Inc stake by 228,533 shares to 972,003 valued at $53.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) stake by 35,250 shares and now owns 1.84 million shares. Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Manhattan Associates has $10000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 12.29% above currents $85.49 stock price. Manhattan Associates had 3 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). 14,613 were reported by Regions Finance Corp. Sun Life Fincl Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,284 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Advisory Ser Networks Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 277 shares. 15,451 were reported by Fmr Limited Com. Sei Invests Co owns 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 55,636 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 527,868 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company owns 0.72% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 243,359 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 3,156 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Trustmark Fincl Bank Department reported 610 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Entergy has $11200 highest and $95 lowest target. $110.50’s average target is -0.03% below currents $110.53 stock price. Entergy had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10900 target in Friday, June 14 report.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.98 billion. It operates through two divisions, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. It has a 21.73 P/E ratio. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.