Entergy (ETR) Reaches $107.81 52-Week High; Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Has 0.85 Sentiment

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 22 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 26 reduced and sold their positions in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust. The funds in our database now hold: 6.88 million shares, down from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 17 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) hit a new 52-week high and has $117.51 target or 9.00% above today’s $107.81 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $21.53 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $117.51 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.94B more. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.81. About 383,288 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Mexico CSD, NY’s GO bonds; outlook is stable; 03/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M; 05/03/2018 ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $78; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 23/04/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR TO 56% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS PILGRIM 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

More notable recent Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust declares $0.0516 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yield Hunter CEF Report March 2019: Distribution Cuts Pick Up, But So Do Increases – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Interview With Shan Saeed, Chief Economist At IQI Global: A Bullish Oil Price Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2018. More interesting news about Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Invesco Provides Statement on Demand Letter for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust – PR Newswire” with publication date: April 15, 2011.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 87,765 shares traded. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $680.35 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 27.97 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust for 742,574 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 212,325 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 80,599 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors, a California-based fund reported 34,590 shares.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entergy Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Entergy had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11200 target in Friday, June 7 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ETR in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Tuesday, February 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ETR in report on Friday, June 14 with “Overweight” rating.