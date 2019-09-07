Entergy (ETR) Holder Sun Life Financial Trimmed Holding; Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Share Price Declined While Wellington Management Group Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.15 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 43.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 157,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The institutional investor held 205,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 363,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 1.54M shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 30.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 5,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 12,428 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 17,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $113.55. About 1.32 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP: REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 20/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Provides Burns & McDonnell Notice to Proceed as EPC Contractor for New Orleans Power Station; 03/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR RAISED TO 100% FROM 92%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – NRC ISSUES CONFIRMATORY ORDER TO ENTERGY; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY LOUISIANA REPORTS RATE REDUCTIONS DUE TO TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $444.80 million for 12.51 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,670 shares to 33,278 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 87,557 shares to 465,979 shares, valued at $39.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BLMN’s profit will be $9.55M for 42.93 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bloomin' Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

