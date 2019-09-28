Entergy (ETR) Holder Sun Life Financial Lowered Its Holding; General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose While Yhb Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding by $316,710

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 248,359 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 216,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates 2016 and 2017 earnings; 26/03/2018 – Retail AI Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time; 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video); 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd; 29/05/2018 – Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 6,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 5,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $608,000, down from 12,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $117.5. About 844,797 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – QTRLY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $2.72 BLN VS $2.6 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 29/05/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Entergy, Exits Suez; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 30/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICH., NRC REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR TO 56% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $397.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 16,312 shares to 354,089 shares, valued at $18.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.03% or 33,836 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division reported 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Automobile Association owns 431,750 shares. Crow Point Limited Company holds 115,000 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 3,542 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.06% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 308,848 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 26,490 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). First Manhattan reported 2,994 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.23% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 81 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,328 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 74 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gru Limited Com holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 100 were accumulated by Pittenger And Anderson.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.35 million for 12.94 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $629.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 556 shares to 9,884 shares, valued at $10.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSK) by 20,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,763 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

