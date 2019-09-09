Entergy (ETR) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Has Lifted Position by $909,245; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder Cam Group Holding A Raised Position

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 41,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 5.36 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.42 million, up from 5.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 2.97 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 10.77 BLN RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS BOARD DID NOT DISCUSS VIDEOCON LOAN ISSUE IN MONDAY’S MEETING; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – ICICI:CRISIL REAFFIRMED RTGS ON DEBT INSTRUMENTS,OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS -MARCH QTR COMBINED RATIO 99.5 PCT VS 97.1 PCT LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s Enforcement Directorate Starts Probe In ICICI Bank-Videocon Matter – CNBC TV-18, Citing; 30/04/2018 – GARG: SHOULD TREAT ICICI AS AN ISOLATED CASE; NO SYSTEMIC ISSUE

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 151.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 9,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 15,892 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 6,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $112.78. About 563,093 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg; 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY GULF STATES LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.16, EST. $1.28; 09/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS GRAND GULF REACTOR IN MISS. SHUT FOR REFUELING; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wesbanco National Bank has 0.07% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 14,898 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 25,319 shares. Destination Wealth reported 0% stake. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 9,144 shares in its portfolio. 23,024 are held by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 115,881 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 32,740 shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 2,210 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 17,923 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.63M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 283,913 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability accumulated 6,900 shares.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 12,861 shares to 4,043 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tsmc (NYSE:TSM) by 3.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.