Entergy (ETR) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Boosted Holding; As International Bancshares Tex (IBOC) Share Price Declined, Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Cut Holding by $498,180

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in International Bancshares Corp Tex (IBOC) by 58.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 13,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% . The institutional investor held 9,166 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 22,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in International Bancshares Corp Tex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 206,992 shares traded or 16.76% up from the average. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 15.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing; 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 151.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 9,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 15,892 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 6,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 1.01M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 20/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Provides Burns & McDonnell Notice to Proceed as EPC Contractor for New Orleans Power Station; 29/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 69% FROM 37% FRIDAY: NRC; 30/05/2018 – Entergy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 09/05/2018 – lohud.com: Breaking: Indian Point task force study urges Entergy to turn over property; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.47, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold IBOC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.48 million shares or 1.04% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,716 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Millennium owns 0.06% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 1.12M shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity holds 0% of its portfolio in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 5,450 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). State Street reported 2.01 million shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 129,583 shares or 0% of the stock. North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 9,166 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 16,001 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.01% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 5,533 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 40 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Company accumulated 137,654 shares. 48,003 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corp. Pnc Svcs Group holds 0% or 23,317 shares in its portfolio.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 18,313 shares to 28,461 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 37,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

More notable recent International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Corpus Christi Schlitterbahn bought at foreclosure auction by IBC bank – San Antonio Business Journal” on May 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “IBC Bank CEO calls for alternatives to Trump’s border wall – San Antonio Business Journal” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IBC Reports Strong 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make Mphasis Limited (NSE:MPHASIS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $183,850 activity.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entergy: A Reliable Performer Investing Sluggishly – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entergy Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Entergy Recommends Shareholders Do Not Tender in Response to Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.