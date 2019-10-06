Entergy (ETR) Analysts See $2.27 EPS; B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report $2.27 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $1.50 EPS change or 39.79% from last quarter’s $3.77 EPS. ETR’s profit would be $451.15M giving it 13.08 P/E if the $2.27 EPS is correct. After having $1.35 EPS previously, Entergy Corporation’s analysts see 68.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.77. About 1.10 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 03/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q EPS 73c

Among 3 analysts covering BM European Value Retail (LON:BME), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BM European Value Retail has GBX 460 highest and GBX 420 lowest target. GBX 443.33’s average target is 20.86% above currents GBX 366.8 stock price. BM European Value Retail had 29 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) on Wednesday, May 29 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Friday, May 24 report. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of BME in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. See B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold Entergy Corporation shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,655 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co. 2.49 million are owned by Legal And General Group Public Limited Company. 1,002 were accumulated by Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,698 were accumulated by Conning. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 16,590 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 546 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc invested in 0.01% or 12,366 shares. 112,500 are held by Weiss Multi. Optimum Inv Advsr has 0.01% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 22,011 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 700 shares. Gulf Interest Natl Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.08% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 229,214 were accumulated by Anchor Cap Advisors Llc.

Among 4 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Entergy has $13400 highest and $10500 lowest target. $119.50’s average target is 0.61% above currents $118.77 stock price. Entergy had 11 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) rating on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $11500 target. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, September 25 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of ETR in report on Monday, September 9 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 1 by Citigroup.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.61 billion. It operates through two divisions, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. It has a 23.35 P/E ratio. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company has market cap of 3.67 billion GBP. The Company’s stores offer products in various categories, such as home furnishings and adornments, electricals, toys, clothing and footwear products, household goods, toiletries, foods, confectioneries, soft drinks, alcohol, Halloween and Christmas goods, giftware, stationery and crafts, pet care products, DIY and decorating products, and travel accessories, as well as gardening, outdoor, and leisure products. It has a 17.89 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 537 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 75 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

The stock decreased 0.33% or GBX 1.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 366.8. About 963,828 shares traded. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $145,444 activity. 3,737 shares were bought by Egan Cynthia, worth $145,444.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold B&M European Value Retail S.A. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 857,452 shares or 7.21% more from 799,789 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsrs holds 312 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 7,470 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 710 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). Cambridge Investment has 23,913 shares. Lpl Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 26,981 shares. Bank Of America De holds 159,157 shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). Maryland-based Advantage has invested 0.02% in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 111,394 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 8,027 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Lc owns 0.01% invested in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) for 29,928 shares.