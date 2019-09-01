Entergy Corporation (ETR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

We are contrasting Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy Corporation 99 2.05 N/A 5.22 20.25 Pampa Energia S.A. 28 0.00 N/A 3.12 10.54

In table 1 we can see Entergy Corporation and Pampa Energia S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pampa Energia S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Entergy Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Entergy Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Entergy Corporation and Pampa Energia S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2% Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 35.9% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.33 shows that Entergy Corporation is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pampa Energia S.A. on the other hand, has 0.59 beta which makes it 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Entergy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Pampa Energia S.A. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Pampa Energia S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Entergy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Entergy Corporation and Pampa Energia S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Pampa Energia S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Entergy Corporation’s upside potential is 0.14% at a $113 consensus price target. On the other hand, Pampa Energia S.A.’s potential upside is 154.24% and its consensus price target is $33. The results provided earlier shows that Pampa Energia S.A. appears more favorable than Entergy Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Entergy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 42.7% of Pampa Energia S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Entergy Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 38% of Pampa Energia S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71% Pampa Energia S.A. 1.23% -4.78% 55.92% -6.4% -22.44% 3.43%

For the past year Entergy Corporation was more bullish than Pampa Energia S.A.

Summary

Entergy Corporation beats Pampa Energia S.A. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.