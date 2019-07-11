Entergy Corporation (ETR) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy Corporation 94 1.91 N/A 5.22 18.46 Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.11 N/A 0.11 137.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Clearway Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Entergy Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Entergy Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Clearway Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2% Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Entergy Corporation and Clearway Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Clearway Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Entergy Corporation’s consensus target price is $106, while its potential upside is 1.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.7% of Entergy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 93.04% of Clearway Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Entergy Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.56% of Clearway Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entergy Corporation 2.19% 1.3% 7.76% 12.54% 22.58% 11.87% Clearway Energy Inc. -0.58% -3.19% 15.67% -21.68% -12.92% -10.14%

For the past year Entergy Corporation has 11.87% stronger performance while Clearway Energy Inc. has -10.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Entergy Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Clearway Energy Inc.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.