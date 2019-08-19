Entergy Corp. (ETR) Holder Hgk Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $7.79 Million as Stock Value Rose; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holder H Partners Management Has Cut Stake

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 60,053 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp. (ETR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 81,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 2,562 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 84,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 99,198 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP: REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – Entergy Corporation Releases 2017 Integrated Report; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 21/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 15% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER STATION; 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Mexico CSD, NY’s GO bonds; outlook is stable; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.85M for 6.13 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.25% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 1.15 million shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 14 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 9.32 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Oakworth has 705 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jennison Assoc Llc invested in 1.37 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Ma has 0.06% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 1.51 million shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 13,793 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 435,900 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 4,020 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.03% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 10,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 6,632 shares in its portfolio.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) by 188,437 shares to 212,674 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midl (NYSE:ADM) by 15,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

