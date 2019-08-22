Entercom Communications (ETM) Valuation Declined While Sessa Capital Im LP Lifted Position by $1.20 Million; Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Share Value Declined While Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Cut Its Stake

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56M, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $3.815. About 1.19 million shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 4.85M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Faces Fights on Many Fronts; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DEC 31, 2018; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO SEEK PROTECTIONS FROM QUALCOMM FOR LOCAL FIRMS

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 First Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on April 30 – Business Wire” on April 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entercom: High Yield, Major Insider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Entercom Announces Pricing of $325 Million Offering of Senior Secured Second-Lien Notes – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com reported 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Macquarie Grp Inc, a Australia-based fund reported 206,300 shares. 64,282 are owned by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 29,487 shares. Brinker Cap owns 23,984 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,532 were reported by Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust. Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.04% or 38,055 shares in its portfolio. 1.27M are held by Finance Group Inc Inc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 78,873 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). First Personal Services holds 663 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ellington Grp Inc Lc holds 55,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 153 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.60 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $718.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 247,899 shares to 433,539 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cars Com Inc (Call) by 1.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $11.74 million activity.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 15,240 shares to 52,090 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Index S And P 500 G (IVW) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB).