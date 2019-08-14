Entercom Communications (ETM) to pay $0.02 on Sep 13, 2019; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Cut Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position

Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) is expected to pay $0.02 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:ETM) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Entercom Communications Corp’s current price of $3.64 translates into 0.55% yield. Entercom Communications Corp’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 9.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 2.19M shares traded or 65.40% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 27.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 543,500 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 1.46M shares with $103.76M value, down from 2.00M last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $63.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.21. About 1.20M shares traded or 69.62% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING 2882.TW SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD; 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS HELPED FACILITATE MEETINGS BETWEEN PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTOR LEADERS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ABOUT NAFTA; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65B for 9.60 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 430,700 shares to 682,300 valued at $5.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) stake by 10,900 shares and now owns 36,700 shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was raised too.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $566.99 million. The firm owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity. 200,000 shares valued at $1.19 million were bought by FIELD JOSEPH M on Friday, June 21.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity. 200,000 shares valued at $1.19 million were bought by FIELD JOSEPH M on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.