Entercom Communications (ETM) to pay $0.02 on Sep 13, 2019; Encompass Capital Advisors Has Upped Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding By $2.73 Million

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 5.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc acquired 60,768 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Encompass Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.26M shares with $57.34M value, up from 1.20 million last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $36.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 159.31% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE

Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) is expected to pay $0.02 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:ETM) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Entercom Communications Corp’s current price of $3.33 translates into 0.60% yield. Entercom Communications Corp’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 4.64M shares traded or 247.06% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum: The Deal Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, 9News.com published: “Oxy reaches $1.5B JV deal with Colombian oil co. just ahead of Anadarko merger – 9News.com KUSA” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newspaper Deal Stretches Limits Of Revival – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exiting Anadarko As Deal Nears Closure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Ltd Liability reported 5,251 shares stake. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 125,004 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.16% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,185 shares. Numerixs Investment owns 3,560 shares. Prudential Finance reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Callahan Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.27% or 31,763 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 762 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 10,900 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Management Limited Company has 0.13% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 42,068 shares. Natl Pension Serv invested in 606,450 shares. Elm Ridge Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 184,784 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 6,314 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Carlson Lp owns 0.4% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 492,800 shares.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased Select Energy Svcs Inc stake by 1.02 million shares to 862,056 valued at $10.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tellurian Inc New stake by 1.53 million shares and now owns 981,407 shares. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on Monday, April 15 to “Sector Perform” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. Guggenheim maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) rating on Friday, February 22. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $69 target.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.74 million activity. The insider FIELD JOSEPH M bought $1.45 million.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entercom -15% on slashed dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entercom -41% after Q2 miss, podcast deals – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom slashes dividend by 78% – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Entercom Communications Corp. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gp holds 5.05 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bailard Incorporated has 25,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company stated it has 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 20,000 shares. Tensile Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.4% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd Com owns 1.13M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership stated it has 389,561 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 647 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Parametric Associates Ltd Co owns 447,866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc owns 1.40M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.09% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). First Personal Fin Services owns 663 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Llc has invested 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).