Entercom Communications (ETM) Stock Declined While Mcclain Value Management Boosted Position by $531,820; Jana Partners Boosted Its Position in Jack In The Box (JACK) as Stock Value Declined

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47M, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 341,928 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 106,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 566,640 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29M, up from 460,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 719,255 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Ltd Llc has 468,558 shares. Jbf Capital reported 0.01% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 341,192 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 90,510 shares. Moreover, Primecap Mngmt Ca has 0.01% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 2.01M shares. Fmr Ltd Com owns 30,237 shares. Art Advisors owns 0.04% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 116,245 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 15,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 420,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation reported 1.87 million shares stake. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 6,045 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 30,103 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 691 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com accumulated 18,158 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 7 – Business Wire” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entercom: Strong Growth, Cheap Valuation, And A Bright Future – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Trio Of AbbVie Insiders Buy Shares – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 First Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on April 30 – Business Wire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 120,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 4,982 shares. Advisory Rech, a Illinois-based fund reported 360,095 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 725,755 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc invested in 1,372 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 62 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 653,864 shares. Quantbot Lp reported 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Fmr Limited holds 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 441 shares. Int Grp has 66,426 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 44,561 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Convergence Inv Prns stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The holds 57,167 shares. 31,400 were accumulated by Bessemer Gru.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alibaba to Keep Online-Shopping Crown Even As Jack Ma Exits – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acquisitive Alibaba Confronts Life Without Jack Ma – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: JACK, AGO, TPIC – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Gained 37% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.