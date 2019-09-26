Entercom Communications (ETM) Shareholder Weber Alan W Trimmed Its Stake by $614,970 as Valuation Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Trimmed Position

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 122,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 252,406 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 375,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $496.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.485. About 317,198 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 20,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 62,876 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.34 million, down from 83,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $215.87. About 2.34 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20 million for 3.63 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teton Advsr Inc holds 0.06% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 98,700 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Co reported 2.27 million shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.06% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Geode Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3.67M shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 35,681 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bankshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). First Personal Financial Services holds 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 663 shares. Minerva Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 1.64% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 523,402 shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 1,000 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.35M shares. Goldentree Asset Mgmt LP invested 1.35% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 1,499 shares. 23,641 are held by Petrus Tru Lta. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 55,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $5.95 million activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem by 181,209 shares to 185,549 shares, valued at $15.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 17,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet ‘C’.