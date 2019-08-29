Entercom Communications (ETM) Shareholder Venator Capital Management LTD Has Increased Holding; Mackay Shields Increases Stake in Domtar (UFS)

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 29.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 35,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The institutional investor held 156,737 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, up from 121,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 555,696 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 280.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 331,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 118,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.05M market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 1.26M shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 6,700 shares to 9,579 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 109,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,901 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.48 million activity.

