Entercom Communications (ETM) Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $4.55 Million; Imax (IMAX) Shareholder Shapiro Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $8.22 Billion

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Imax Corporation (IMAX) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 406,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 5.70 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.23 billion, up from 5.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Imax Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 258,274 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – IMAX & CINEPOLIS SIGN NEW FOUR-THEATRE PACT FOR IMAX IN INDIA; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N REACHES DEALS TO ADD NINE NEW IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA – CEO; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – CO, CINEWORLD RENEW 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS FOR ALL 55 SITES AND EXPECT ALL IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022; 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Imax; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 15/05/2018 – IMAX CORP – SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 248.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 910,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40M, up from 365,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.80M market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 1.65 million shares traded or 8.65% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) by 6,345 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $106.08B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 935,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Maxar Technologies Holdings Inc..

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 266,555 shares to 289,000 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 107,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,740 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $7.40 million activity.

