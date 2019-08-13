Entercom Communications (ETM) Position Maintained by Sessa Capital Im Lp; Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 5.33M shares traded or 11.48% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56M, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 4.64M shares traded or 247.06% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,297 shares to 193,063 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 82,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 799,361 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 671,870 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru invested in 8,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada holds 250 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 224,072 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% or 633,301 shares. First In holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Caymus Cap Ltd Partnership invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 4.66M are owned by Capital. Nordea Ab invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nuveen Asset Mngmt invested in 1.34 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Nokomis Cap Ltd Co holds 405,422 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 0.11% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Agf Investments reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,596 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 1.80M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 78,873 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 21,273 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Com, Washington-based fund reported 447,866 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 1,157 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp reported 300,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Network Ltd owns 1,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tensile Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Venator Capital Management reported 2.45% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Co holds 55,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation owns 64,282 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 738,279 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 155,459 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity.

