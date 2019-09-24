Entercom Communications (ETM) Position Increased by Lonestar Capital Management Llc; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Schmidt P J Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 248.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 910,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40 million, up from 365,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 329,751 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 3,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 27,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, down from 31,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $112.71. About 538,600 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.66M for 23.10 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.