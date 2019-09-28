Entercom Communications (ETM) Market Value Declined While Weber Alan W Has Decreased Holding; Sterling Investment Management Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $1.13 Million as Stock Value Rose

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 5,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,010 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 18,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 122,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 252,406 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 375,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $484.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 753,827 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20 million for 3.54 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 2.06M are owned by Goldentree Asset Ltd Partnership. Zebra Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 30,103 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,387 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 336,421 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca stated it has 2.01 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lonestar Capital Management Limited Liability holds 1.66% or 1.28 million shares. 35,681 were reported by Utd Automobile Association. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0% or 53,560 shares. Cqs Cayman LP accumulated 308,260 shares. Wilen Inv reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Guggenheim Cap Limited holds 0% or 90,510 shares. 41,372 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins. Fmr Lc owns 30,237 shares. Advisory Ser Network stated it has 1,162 shares.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 30,000 shares to 47,300 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 30,872 shares to 84,846 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And owns 4.61M shares. Fosun Interest Limited reported 0.16% stake. Beese Fulmer owns 71,235 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Bamco New York has 1,122 shares. Mengis Cap holds 4.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 79,554 shares. Payden & Rygel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kames Pcl has 272,628 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Force Capital Lc holds 9,567 shares. M&R Capital Management accumulated 91,883 shares or 4.11% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 34,000 shares. 240,927 were accumulated by Ashfield Capital Partners Lc. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 1.9% or 62,317 shares. Highland Capital Limited Co reported 2.25% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 8.00 million shares.