Entercom Communications (ETM) Holder Weber Alan W Has Lowered Position as Market Value Declined; Riverhead Capital Management Lifted Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $326,600; Market Value Rose

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 122,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 252,406 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 375,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.665. About 279,481 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 1,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 10,416 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, up from 8,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $215.74. About 243,952 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 22,457 shares to 14,220 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 6,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,043 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entercom Communications: 6.3% Dividend And Potential 70% Price Gain In 18 Months – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entercom: The Dividend Cut Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom’s ‘Disappointing’ Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $5.95 million activity.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20 million for 3.82 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 55,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Group Inc Inc One Trading Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 46,873 shares. Utd Finance Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). First Advsrs LP holds 0% or 80,157 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 13,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 12.29M shares. Teton Advsrs accumulated 98,700 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). State Street has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Comerica National Bank reported 15,550 shares stake. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 341,192 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp accumulated 0% or 10,708 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Virtu Limited Liability Corp accumulated 23,559 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Co invested in 0% or 468,558 shares.