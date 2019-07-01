Entercom Communications (ETM) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Upped Stake; Symmetry Peak Management Has Lifted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Holding by $3.81 Million

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 1770% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 88,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 4.81 million shares traded or 14.66% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 280.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 331,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 118,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.02M market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 1.16 million shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entercom Communications: Impairment Losses Vs. Management Guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Entercom and Nielsen Announce Data-driven Comprehensive Agreement – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom Update: Strong Free Cash Flow, Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot LP owns 0.03% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 63,900 shares. New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Capital Advisers Llc invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 4.96M shares in its portfolio. Cap World Investors invested in 0.01% or 5.86M shares. Secor Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 161,248 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 413,249 shares. 711,443 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc. Ws Management Lllp holds 0.14% or 446,981 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Company owns 132 shares. Northern reported 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). The California-based Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 453,803 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 29,748 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 55,100 shares.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 65,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 305,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,500 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).