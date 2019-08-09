Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Reaches $3.56 After 3.00% Up Move; Last Week Albemarle (ALB) Coverage

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Albemarle Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of ALB in report on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Friday, February 22. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 9. Jefferies maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Monday, March 18. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $114 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ALB in report on Friday, May 10 with “Overweight” rating. See Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $110 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $120 New Target: $110 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100 New Target: $88 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $114 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $92 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $113 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $95 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $89 Maintain

The stock of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 1.53M shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10cThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $492.93M company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $3.67 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ETM worth $14.79M more.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entercom -41% after Q2 miss, podcast deals – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entercom’s ‘Disappointing’ Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MTCH, NEWR, SEDG and WW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 5%; Weight Watchers Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Entercom Communications Corp. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 413,249 shares. State Street Corporation has 3.04 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.02% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 10,000 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 60,000 shares. Brinker invested in 0% or 23,984 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0.05% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 453,803 shares. Teton Inc stated it has 78,700 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 5,290 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Wilen Corporation has 41,948 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% or 218,377 shares in its portfolio.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $492.93 million. The firm owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 22, 2017, it had 126 stations in 28 markets.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.74 million activity. FIELD JOSEPH M bought 300,000 shares worth $1.77 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Albemarle Corporation shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman accumulated 0.02% or 5,300 shares. First Interstate National Bank has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Grimes & has invested 0.39% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Kistler reported 1,453 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 0.68% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Grandfield And Dodd Llc reported 114,583 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 2,500 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 7,000 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 272,860 shares. Moreover, Kames Public Limited Company has 1.11% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 477,840 shares. Raymond James & Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 80,934 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 333,529 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 138,724 shares. 5,854 were reported by Stanley. Fdx Advsr Incorporated stated it has 3,820 shares.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.36 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It has a 13.71 P/E ratio. It also makes cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity. Shares for $70,850 were bought by Marlow DeeAnne J.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Albemarle to delay construction of lithium processing capacity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Albemarle posts Q2 earnings beat, raises full-year earnings outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lithium Stocks When The Sentiment Is Negative – Albemarle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.