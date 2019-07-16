Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Analysts See $0.28 EPS; Altiris (ATRS) Has 1.57 Sentiment

Analysts expect Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 2,700.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. ETM’s profit would be $38.77 million giving it 5.36 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Entercom Communications Corp.’s analysts see 833.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 576,425 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN

Altiris Inc (ATRS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 55 funds increased or started new holdings, while 35 sold and trimmed stock positions in Altiris Inc. The funds in our database now own: 64.28 million shares, up from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Altiris Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 27 Increased: 31 New Position: 24.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $830.78 million. The firm owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 22, 2017, it had 126 stations in 28 markets.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.74 million activity. Shares for $1.77 million were bought by FIELD JOSEPH M on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Entercom Communications Corp. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 682,330 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 493,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Co invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 80,827 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura Holding Inc owns 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 70,000 shares. Moors Cabot Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 390,710 shares. 99,767 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Macquarie Group Inc reported 206,300 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 823,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates has 0.01% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp invested in 0.01% or 130,300 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 691 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Moreover, Susquehanna Gp Llp has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 43,750 shares.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $494.37 million. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency.

