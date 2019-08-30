Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 53.90 N/A -0.90 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.59 N/A -1.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Entera Bio Ltd. and Verastem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Verastem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Verastem Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Entera Bio Ltd. and Verastem Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Verastem Inc. is $8.75, which is potential 591.70% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 47% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend while Verastem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.